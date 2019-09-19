Top Beauty Blogger Hacks

Nowadays, the beauty blogging sphere is becoming more and more popular. We now live in a society that thrives on trends. Thousands of Instagram profiles and YouTube channels achieve millions of views each day, as many of the bloggers share really good beauty hacks with us.

Many creative individuals are re-inventing classic beauty hacks and posting it on social media platforms, and we sure can’t get enough! You might have come across some of these videos, but wouldn’t it be better if you can have them all in one place? So we scoured the internet to find the most creative—and resourceful—tricks for bigger pouty lips, thicker hair, and glam makeup.

Treating acne

Acne vulgaris or acne is a skin condition that happens when hair follicles clogged with oil or dead skin cells. This results in whiteheads or blackheads, and pimples; usually on the face, chest, and shoulders. So how do you treat acne? Below are some tips by famous beauty bloggers.

One of the quickest, cheapest, and most natural remedy to get rid of pimples is using garlic. Garlic can help flatten your pimple overnight. It can even remove whiteheads instantly. Garlic is acidic though, so be sure to use it cautiously and not too often to prevent burning your skin.

Another trick is, although you cannot do this everyday, you can treat acne by a Pepto-Bismol facial. Pepto Bismol, an antacid, contains beta hydroxy and salicylic acid that can help tighten your skin and lessen the appearance of large pores.

Strengthening the nails

Regular application of nail polish as well as nail infections can weaken your nails. One cheap yet effective beauty hack to strengthen the nails is to use garlic as a hardening treatment. Low selenium levels can weaken your nails that’s why topically applying garlic on your nails can give it a boost.

Some other hacks that can also help strengthen your nails are:

mix tea tree oil with a carrier oil and apply onto the infected nail

soak the infected nail in hot water with baking soda

apply apple cider vinegar to the infected nail

soak the infected nail in hot water with hydrogen peroxide

Makeup tricks for hooded eyes

Trying out the latest makeup trend or even mastering a classic look like a cat eye can be a little tricky for those with hooded eyes. But just because you have hooded eyelids doesn’t mean you can’t get the look you want. So, here are some makeup tips that may overhaul your look:

Apply the liner very thinly and don’t make the wing too long.

Use vibrant colors for the inner eye and base of the eyelid, and then a darker color in the top-outer corner.

Use a primer specifically for eyes to avoid transfer when the hooded part overlaps.

Keep the hood light so the eyes won’t appear sinking in.

Style the brows with light brushstrokes to emphasize the brow bone.

Use highlighter on your cheeks to lengthen your eyes.

Making your own eyelash extension

Although there are beauty bloggers especially in YouTube that apply and make their own lash extensions, it is not advisable to do it at home. The glue that’s being used to stick the artificial lashes is very dangerous and can be too painful for your eyes.

But if you’re confident, you can buy an eyelash extension starter pack. Use it by first soaking the lashes in the glue then apply it on top of your lash line. Use a tweezer to do so, but be careful not to twist the lashes as you may find it difficult to put in your lash line. Avoid getting your lashes wet within 24hrs so as not to remove the glue on your lashes. And don’t use any oil based liquid on your face as it may break the bond on the glue.

Another trick to fake thicker-looking eyelashes using baby powder or cotton balls. First curl your lashes and apply mascara as usual. Then, dip a Q-tip into baby powder, thinly coat your lashes and finish with another layer of mascara for instant length and volume. The same goes with cotton balls, just make sure to use the softest cotton strands and thinly apply it to your lashes.

Making your lips look bigger without any injections

Let’s be honest, every gal wants that luscious, perfectly plump, pouty lips. Injections can be your options but there are many alternatives on how to achieve the lips you always dreamed of.

Use a concealer only slightly lighter than your own as your base, and then spread concealer all over your lip line before applying any lip gloss or lipstick. A light color creates the illusion of larger lips but be careful not to put too much concealer. Other tricks you can do are:

sugar scrubbing your lips

using a plumping balm

overdrawing your lip line (think: Kylie K.)

doubling up on nude lip colors

Creating more volume in your hair

To create more hair volume, try back-brushing the under-layers of your hair.

You can also invest in hair volume powder, hair thickening lotion, hair ends plumper, or hair extensions. To instantly create the illusion of voluminous hair, do a deep side hair parting. Also, contrary to popular belief, air-drying can actually help your hair to achieve a more natural and bouncy volume.

