Blackberry Hair Is The New Moody Purple Hair Trend

We are no strangers to food-inspired hair trends. Hair colorists can’t stop using their favorite treats and beverages as inspiration for their prettiest dye jobs. The last fall hair color trend is inspired by a fruit known for its rich color – blackberry. If you want to get a unique dye job that it’s still wearable and office-appropriate, the blackberry hair is the perfect choice for you. This hair color is fully customizable and comes in a variety of color options. Whether you want a dark and vampy hair makeover or you want to dip your ends into some color, keep reading to discover every detail about this fall-ready hair color trend.

Photo Source: Pinterest

There is a blackberry hair color for everyone. For instance, if you have a warm undertone, focus on rich colors with burgundy or red undertone, while those with cool undertone will look better with blackberry hair with a blue or another cool base.