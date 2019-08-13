The Trendiest Celebrity Fall Hair Colors to Copy

It’s never too early to start thinking about a fall hair color transformation. It’s still hot AF outside, but colder days are ahead of us. The season change is always a good excuse to book in the salon for a fresh dye job. When it comes to hair color inspiration, we turn to celebrities who have access to the best pros in the industry. Hollywood’s ladies are already serving major fall hair color inspo. Whether you’re looking to transform yourself from blonde to brunette, test out the life of a redhead or make a subtle change, we got you covered. Flip through this article to discover the trendiest fall hair colors for 2019.

Face-Framing Balayage

Photo By @beyonce/Instagram

There are lots of ways to draw attention to your favorite facial features, but our favorite for this fall (and Queen B’s) is the face-framing balayage. The trending face-framing highlights are an easy and effortless way to emphasize your best assets.