Sexy Hairstyles For The Beach

You’ve found the perfect swimsuit, the cutest pair of sandals and the weather is nice. Your skin is glowing and your lipstick is popping, so what you are going to do with your hair? We just got that question answered for you! Although summer is all about sweat-proof lazy buns, we dare you to put a bit more effort in styling your hair and sport a chic beach hairstyle. No worries, we sourced hairstyles that are easy to replicate because no one wants to lose precious beach time in favor of styling their hair. Here are the sexiest beach hairstyles to rock all summer long.

Photo By @sammijefcoate/Instagram

Level up your beach bun with a fabulous scarf. Style your scarf in a bow headband that will steal everyone’s attention on the sand.