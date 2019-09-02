Style Secrets: How to Look Like Million Bucks For Less

Hey ladies ballin’ on a budget, get ready to take some notes! Isn’t it just so damn satisfying when you look expensive as hell while your entire outfit costs less than a dinner for two in an average restaurant? If you love good deals as much as we do, check out these insightful tips on how to look like a million dollar babe without breaking the bank.

Dress With the WOW Factor

Dressing with the WOW factor doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. Pick pieces in materials that look expensive such as this metallic gold dress. Follow multiple fashion influencers to score the best affordable finds. These ladies know all the shopping destinations that won’t hurt your wallet.