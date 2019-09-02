Energize Yourself With These Fabulous Mint Green Hair Ideas

Pastel hair colors are oh-so-stunning, so it makes perfect sense that they’ve been trending on Instagram and among celebrities lately. One pastel dye job that we don’t get to see often is mint green hair color. In the sea of pale pinks and lavenders, why not stand out with a cool mint green dye job? You better book in the salon to get show-stopping mint green hair before everyone else gets obsessed with this color. Below, find out all the details about this gorgeous pastel hair color.

Is Mint Green Hair Color For You?

The mint green hair color is undeniably pretty, but will it look good on you? Allow your undertones to guide you. As a cool color, mint green flatters those with cool undertones most. Pairing this cool hair color with cool undertones can help brighten your appearance.