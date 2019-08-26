The Toasted Coconut Hair Trend is The Fresh Way To Go Bronde

Brunettes take a note! There is yet another gorgeous hair trend for you to try. Just recently we reported about the Cold Brew hair trend that offers a subtle but chic change. If you want something more drastic than this coffee-inspired trend, the Toasted Coconut hair might be just perfect for you. Hairstylists debuted this trend on Instagram, showing off beautiful bronde dye jobs. It’s time to get to know the Toasted Coconut hair trend!



This is not your typical bronde hair color. Bronde is a shade that falls right in between blonde and brown. This hair color usually consists of a brown base with blonde highlights that give dimension. Toasted Coconut, on the other hand, is your 2018 elevated ombre. This hair trend incorporates brown and blonde by gradually fading into one another. It starts with a dark root that transitions into blonder ends. It’s almost an ombre, but with a much softer transition. The colors softly melt into each other creating a beautiful dimension.

The Toasted Coconut hair could be done using the color-melting technique. This means blending the shades together without leaving any lines. Natural brunettes are perfect candidates for this dye job, as their roots are already dark. Those with lighter hair might need to get their roots darkened for a bolder effect.

Originally, the Toasted Coconut hair includes dark roots and icy blonde ends. However, you can get it customized, and achieve a similar effect with honey-blonde shades. Many ladies are afraid to go for a cooler dye job, so this is a great alternative for all warm-tone obsessives. Atlanta-based hairstylist Kayluh Stewart shared the process of getting Toasted Coconut Hair with Allure. She explained that those with lighter hair should first get their roots darkened. Natural brunettes could skip this step. She also uses a lightener and a toner to create the bold contrasting effect that makes Toasted Coconut Hair so irresistible.

Natural brunettes, this is one of the most low-maintenance dye jobs you could rock for fall. Since the roots remain dark, you won’t need to see your hairstylist for quite a while. You can forget about touch-ups because your hair color will continue to look on point even months after you got it done. The more your hair grows, the toastier it will become. Ladies with tight schedules, this is the hair trend to start the new season with a fresh change. You’ll get low-maintenance, Insta-worthy hair that just gets better with time.