Tie-Dye Makeup is The Latest Instagram Beauty Trend

Tie-dye has taken over the world of fashion recently, so it was only a question of time before it entered the beauty world as well. And this fun, colorful trend will take you back to summer camp! It comes right in time to close the summer season on a high note. After all those experimental Instagram trends we witnessed lately, tie-dye makeup is another way to escape the ordinary at least in the virtual world. We are daring you to color your lids with a tie-dye makeup before you hop on the newest fall beauty trends.

This psychedelic print creates the most insane makeup looks we’ve seen to this date. Instagram makeup gurus were fast to convince us that tie-dye is not only for t-shirts, sweatshirts, and denim. The combination of bright colors looks good on the eyelids as well!