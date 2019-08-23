Fabulous Hairstyles for Women Over 50

When you celebrate the big 50, you start wondering what upgrades you can make to look more youthful and modern. You can’t stop the process of aging, but you can sure take some steps to age more gracefully and admire everyone around. Your hairstyle is the key to your image – the right haircut can take ages off your face. That’s why it’s important to carefully pick a haircut that flatters your features and presents you in the best light. Many women refer to the age of 50 as their second youth. This is the time to enjoy your life to the fullest! So, there’s no reason to stick to specific styles and give up on ideas that you liked in the youth. Whether you favor short cuts or long hairstyles, you can still rock them no matter your age. We picked 8 flattering hairstyles for women over 50 to get your inspiration going.

Photo By @jackmartinsalon/Instagram

A lot of hairstyles for women over 50 are short, but you don’t have to stick to the crowd. A haircut that hits around the shoulders is great if you want to keep some length without the fuss.