All-The-Copper-Hair-Inspo-You-Need-For-Fall

As a response to the cool, platinum blonde hair colors that have been trending over the past few years, beauty obsessives and hair colorists have begun craving warmer, sunnier tones. This is the reason why Google and Pinterest searches for “copper hair” have skyrocketed lately. Copper hair is the firey sister to auburn and brighter sister to the fall-favorite burgundy. It’s a warm, rich hair color with accents that resemble a copper penny. The good thing is that there isn’t just one version of copper hair. You can go on the blond or brown side or choose a multidimensional copper dye job. No matter which copper version you choose, it will add warmth to your hair color. To help you find your perfect copper match, we prepared a gallery of stunning copper hair color ideas. Flip through this article and get inspired!

Photo By @glam.by.heather/Instagram

Create dimension and depth in your hair by keeping the roots dark and adding brighter tones at the ends. Styling your hair in glossy waves also gives more vibrancy to the copper hair color, allowing it to shine in full force.