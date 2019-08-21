Top 3 Tricks to Choosing Pink Diamonds

Picking out a diamond may seem hard, but it doesn’t have to be with the right understanding of what and where to look. Pink diamonds, one of the most asked for, is rare and romantic. They make up some of the rarest diamonds in the world. In this guide, we have collected all the best tips from choosing cut, shape, shade, and price. Here are 5 tips we put together to help you pick out a beautiful pink diamond.

Tip #1: Choosing your diamond

The demand for these colored diamonds has gone up considerably. Whether for personal purchase or investment it is important that you know how to choose a high-quality diamond.

Back in 2007, The Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the world’s leading authority and standard on all gems, devised a simple yet critical grading system. This system, coined “the 4 C’s”, is an internationally recognized and used system for colorless diamonds.

Colored diamonds use this grading system, but cut and color are the dominant characteristics you are looking for, as opposed to clarity which doesn’t affect a colored diamonds’ quality as much. Let’s look at how colors are described first:

Faint

Very Light

Light

Fancy Light

Fancy

Fancy Intense

Fancy Vivid

The more saturated the color the higher the price point. Some may be referred to as a price point. Evaluating a pink diamond is very difficult. For this, it is best to contact an expert. The cut should always be a shape that accentuates the color. This is why round or brilliant cut is almost never used for fancy or colored diamonds. Popular cuts are pear, oval, and cushion.

Tip #2: Choose your setting

A setting is a very important element for any diamond, but especially for colored diamonds. The wrong setting can make your gem appear dark. Pink diamonds are most affordable as well as beautiful when paired with another colored diamond or colorless diamonds, in what is called a halo. Earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces all look beautiful and make the pink really pop. At Asteria Diamonds, for example, you can pick out a stunning Fancy Purple Pink Diamond Ring for just over $10k.

Tip #3: Choosing your jeweler

When going jewelry shopping it is very important that you speak with established, certified experts. Colored diamonds are easily lab-created, so knowing you are going to a trusted jeweler is so important. Many people purchase pink diamonds as an investment opportunity as pink diamonds have tripled in price since the 1970s. For example, Certified Fancy Vivid pink diamonds can cost as much as $30,000 to $100,000 per carat weight, a whopping 20 times the price of colorless diamonds. The GIA provides a great checklist for choosing a great jeweler:

Check the credibility and reputation of your jeweler. Check all customer reviews as well as their policies to understand if they have a lifetime guarantee, cleaning services, as well as returns.

Understand your style so you can choose the right jeweler that carries beautiful pieces that meet your aesthetic. There are many options like vintage, classic, modern, and others.

Pricing – while big sales can be attractive, the GIA says these could be a warning sign. This goes the same for pieces that are overpriced as paying more for a brand name but not quality isn’t worth it.

Customer service matters. Speaking with your jeweler and seeing how they treat you is a good indicator of honesty, credibility, and professionalism

Bonus Tip: Check your jeweler to ensure your diamonds are sustainable, ethical, and conflict-free. Your jeweler should offer you full transparency and be certified as a conflict-free source of diamonds. Asteria Diamonds, for example, has a great info page on exactly how to ensure conflict-free through the Kimberley Process. Each invoice should have the following statement:

“The diamonds herein invoiced have been purchased from legitimate sources not involved in funding conflict and in compliance with United Nations Resolutions. The undersigned hereby guarantees that these diamonds are conflict free, based on personal knowledge and/or written guarantees provided by the supplier of these diamonds.”

Takeaway

Pink diamonds are a romantic, rare, and special diamond. With their increasing popularity, they make a great investment. Make sure you are familiar with all the 4 C’s and pay close attention to the cut and color, and setting on each. This way you will get the best product for your price point every time. Using the GIA checklist above make sure you are only buying from trusted, honest, and fully certified diamond jewelers with a commitment to being conflict-free.

