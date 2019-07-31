A Timeless Summer Outfit of the Week

Put Together the Perfect Summer Outfit

Are you wondering what to wear this summer that will keep you chic and on trend? Or perhaps you’re looking for something more basic but still in style? Well, we have the perfect outfit of the week for you to get you on trend in the warmer months. It’s summer, so why not go casual?

The top and jeans from our chosen outfit are from Kut from the Kloth. Kut from the Kloth has just released their “Summer Vibes” capsule collection with The Charming Olive, and you just have to check it out!

See what we chose for our outfit of the week here below:

The Felicity Wrap Top

The Felicity Wrap Top is the perfect shirt for summer. The print is bright and flowery, which just screams “summer fun”, and the material is light and breathable so you won’t get too warm. And the wrap aspect of the shirt makes it adorable and perfect for any body shape, so you don’t need to worry about the fit.

Connie High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans

The Connie High Rise Ankle Skinny jeans are perfect for creating a casual summer vibe. These skinny jeans have a bit of stretch to them, so they can fit any body shape well. They are made from a soft, comfortable cotton blend, and the cut at the ankle provides a flattering shape, especially for summer. And we just love the multi-button and washed-worn look of them.

Styling

This charming look would match perfectly with a jean jacket. Try a style like this but make sure the color matches your jeans:

A simple bracelet and matching earrings would also look adorable with this look, but be sure to roll up your sleeves a bit to show it off.

For the shoes, keep the look casual and easy for summer with these adorable tennis shoes.

And if you’re worried about tennis shoes not having enough grip if you go for an outing in the park, go for a water-proof hiking shoe option like this. Since the shirt print is so bold, go for a neutral shoe shade like white or even a solid blue.

Be sure to tag us in your variations of this look on Instagram at @Fashionisers and @kutfromthekloth.

