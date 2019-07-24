We Review Trésor Rare Luxury Skin Care Brand

Spending less doesn’t always mean getting more for your money, especially when it comes to beauty products. As all of you already know, we take skin care very seriously. We’re choosy with the products we put on our skin, because we know that our skin health is one of the most important parts of our appearance.

When it came time to review Trésor Rare’s luxury line of beauty and skin care products, their passionately positive customer reviews of Trésor Rare and quality ingredients gave us a good indication of the quality we could expect — and we were not disappointed. While their products are on the pricier side, the quality is unsurpassable, as we’ll soon discuss later in the review, but first, let’s learn a little about the company itself.

Introducing Trésor Rare

From celebrities to the rich and famous, Trésor Rare (brand site), which began as a perfume company, and still sells an impressively diverse line of scents, is known for its super high-quality active ingredients and luxurious results.

Based out of The Netherlands, this is not your grandma’s dollar store beauty company (although grandmas are surely welcome). Trésor Rare makes products for people who are serious about their skin care and want to see immediate and long-lasting results.

Trésor Rare, which is French for ‘rare treasure,’ is aptly named, for it is truly a priceless gem. In fact, it’s even made of priceless gems (seriously). Using a host of natural ingredients sourced from all four corners of the earth, including gemstones, pearls, extracts, and plant-based cell material, the company prides themselves on offering the lushest beauty regimen, prized by famous movie stars, models, and musicians alike. Curious to get a glimpse? The Trésor Rare YouTube channel is a good place to start.

Most Popular Trésor Rare Product Lines

While perfume was once the company’s primary focus, and remains one of their most sought after products, these days skin care is their prime attraction, with most of their most popular products revolving around anti-aging and skin health. There are several of their products that stand out in terms of popularity:

Ultimate Pearl Essence – This multi-functional treatment is made using a state-of-the-art technology to grind rare precious pearls into a fine powder which contain essential compounds such as amino acids and minerals. These compounds combine to assist in the brightening, cleaning, conditioning, and de-toxifying of your skin, allowing for your beautiful, natural glow to shine through to the world.

Tourmaline BX – Remember earlier in the article where we said that Trésor Rare offered skin care products literally made from precious gems? Case in point, meet the Tourmaline BX line, which combines diamond dust, gemstones, and deep-water pearls to create the most luxurious skin cream you’ll ever use. The power created from the finely ground diamonds makes for a perfect exfoliant, without being too abrasive.

Blue Sapphire – This age-defying formula combines time-release next-gen technology with natural, rich ingredients to create a silky, gentle, yet potent formula designed to fight the aging process and revert your skin back to its original youthful shine.

The Benefits of High-End Ingredients

Trésor Rare uses some of the world’s rarest natural ingredients, which means that these products come at a cost higher than what you might be used to. So, you might be asking yourself, what are the benefits of using high-end ingredients?

The truth is, many of these ingredients have been used for centuries, but Trésor Rare has perfected their use. While people clamor to high-end spas to enjoy some of these rare ingredients, you can enjoy super-luxury products right from the comfort of your own home. Sure, with high-end ingredients comes a high-end cost, but the impressive reduction in wrinkles, exfoliation, and lack of skin irritation are completely worth the price of admission in our eyes.

Is It Worth the Investment?

Let’s put it this way: a week at a fancy destination spa which offers the same products as Trésor Rare can cost upwards of $10,000. Per week! Even ‘entry level’ luxury spas can cost around $5,000. What are you paying for? You’re paying for luxury. You’re paying for relaxation. You’re paying for pampering. But ultimately, you’re paying for the rare ingredients.

At a fraction of the cost, you can experience the same relaxation, pampering and luxurious products right in the comfort of your own home, anytime you’d like. And the best part? No robe necessary! So, are these products pricey? Yes. Are they worth it? Absolutely.

The bottom line is, Trésor Rare’s skin care line made us feel like royalty. After using their products, we felt more confident, healthier, and all-around more content in our own skin. As people who take are skin care seriously, we highly recommend these products.

