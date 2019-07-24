How to Dress for a Cocktail Party

Whenever there is a special occasion for us to show up to, we immediately start thinking about what we will wear. For many, how one is perceived is important. Of course, our natural beauty already plays a great role in this respect; nonetheless, the use of additional measures will not do us any harm. For this reason, every detail should be thoroughly studied. Not only should we focus our attention on our face and hair but also on the choice of our dress, which will complete our final look.

Every girl knows the difference between an expo, official dinner, presentations and, of course, cocktail parties. For each of these occasions, she should have a separate outfit. Too classical dress will not make her feel comfortable at a cocktail event: it is more appropriate for an official, seated dinner, rather than a cocktail party, where guests normally walk in the hall, exchange words with friends, and help themselves to small refreshments. No strict rules should be taken into consideration when dressing up for a cocktail party. Feel relaxed, give rise to your emotions and choose a light dress that you love.

Here, we present some useful style tips on how to dress up for a cocktail party.

Get the most breathtaking dress

First, be sure to take your time finding the right dress. Forget about jeans or any other trousers. A dress of light material is the best choice. The length of the dress is up to you. Since it is an informal occasion you can pick a mini or maxi dress. Both of them will look perfect. Do not follow the instinct that a little black dress is an ideal variant for every occasion. You will still have a lot of chances to wear one. For this casual look a dress of any bright color, with small or large prints or stripes will be ok. Once you choose the dress, check if you feel comfortable in it.

Go for the best matching shoes and bag

Next, pick appropriate shoes for your dress. If you are wearing a maxi dress, flats are more preferable. Nevertheless, pay attention to the length of the maxi dress. Make sure it does not reach the floor. You will be sweeping the floor in flats. For a shorter dress, high heels are most acceptable. Remember, you may stay at the party for hours. If you do not want to get tired and spoil the effect of the entire evening, avoid uncomfortable high heels.

Do not forget about a small purse or a clutch. Since the format of a cocktail party is standing and walking, you will not torture yourself thinking about your hands. One of your hands will be busy carrying the clutch. Besides, you might want to refresh your makeup during the party, using necessary items hidden in this small accessory. We wouldn’t suggest bringing a large bag, either, because it will be a pain to carry around with you all night.

Accessorize your look

Once you are dressed up, the next thing to do is accessorize your look. Any dress can look more elegant when combined with matching jewelry. If your dress is a simple one, take the best jewelry you have. It will fill the simplicity of the dress. Never wear too much jewelry, since it may work against you. If you are wearing earrings and a bracelet, no need to take a necklace. Yet if the dress requires a necklace, then get rid of one of the other two items.

Finally, to complete your look, have your hair done neatly. Use a little makeup, and you are ready to go. If all of these simple rules are followed correctly, you will have an amazing evening look.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Choose The Best Jewelry For Your Skin Tone