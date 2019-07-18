How to Save Money by Investing in a Capsule Wardrobe

With the rise in concerns about fast fashion and the fact that the value of unused clothing in wardrobes across the UK is estimated at around £30 billion, talk of capsule wardrobes is becoming more prominent. Fast fashion means we can all look on trend, all the time, at a fraction of the cost of a capsule wardrobe’s long-lasting but more expensive garments. However, a capsule wardrobe can actually save you money. Trends come and go, so investing in several timeless pieces could be the answer to your fashion problems — and your wallet. Plus, with an increased number of people becoming more conscious about the environment and looking to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle, it seems many of us would be happy to go back to the basics. So, here’s what you need to know about starting your own capsule wardrobe.

What exactly is a capsule wardrobe?

Simply put, it’s a limited collection of clothes which coordinate well and can be worn in multiple different ways to cater for every eventuality, from the office to dinner and drinks. Of course, you’ll have to take the wonderful and unpredictable British weather into account each season!

Why are they a good idea?

As well as the environmental benefits, there’s also the financial benefits. When you’re trying to stay on top of your finances, there may not be much in the budget to spend on new clothes. You’ll find that once yours is complete, you’ll be spending less time and money shopping for random bits and bobs each month and saving yourself money in the long run.

Yes, investing in some high-quality garments will feel expensive at first, but think about how many cheap, one-off items of clothing you’ve bought and thrown away after a couple of uses. Not only will you save time getting ready for work in the morning, but you’ll be helping our planet, too.

Is there a strict number of items you should have?

There are no set rules behind how many pieces you should have in your collection. Some people recommend as little as 10 and others suggest upwards of 50. Either way this varies massively from person to person — but as long as you have the basics covered with high-quality items that fit you well, you’ll be absolutely fine.

How to get started

The best place to start is definitely with a clear out. Take everything out of your wardrobes and drawers and think about when the last time you wore it was. If it’s more than six months ago, bag it up and donate it to charity, or if it’s things like winter coats and jumpers and it’s the height of summer, pop it in a bag and store in your attic.

Next, you want to find the basics that will stand the test of time. For women, that’s the likes of denim jeans that look good with both flats and heels, a plain shirt, a few t-shirts, of course a little black dress, heels and a good pair of boots. Once you’ve got the basics down, you’ll need to add some seasonal bits.

Don’t be afraid to try out variations of your outfits once you’ve got your wardrobe pinned down. You’ll be surprised how many different looks you can get out of as little as 30 pieces of clothing!

