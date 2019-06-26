Our Favorite Classic Beauty Tutorials by Katarina Van Derham

Katarina Van Derham has been creating a series of makeup tutorials that showcase the looks of famous classic beauties. From Ursula Andress to Sharon Tate to Brigitte Bardot, these tutorials are definitely something that you don’t want to miss.

Watch our three favorites down below, and let us know which is your favorite of them all!

60’s Sharon Tate Makeup Tutorial

Ursula Andress 60’s Makeup Tutorial

Brigitte Bardot 70’s Makeup Tutorial

