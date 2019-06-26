Best Pixie Cuts with Bangs You Should Try This Year

Pixie cuts are rocked by who is who in the world, especially Hollywood women. Women like a pixie cut with extended bangs because of its simplicity and sexy side. And who doesn’t need a hairstyle that is romantic and at the same time easy to style?

I don’t think there is anyone out there who has not heard about pixie cuts. If there is, the photos in this article will inspire you to try one. It is a must-try hairstyle this year because it is not only a cute style but also the talk of the town all for the right reasons. Besides, you can make it unique by incorporating long bangs into your favorite pixie cut. A Pixie cut styled with extended bangs appears great on anyone, and we will show you how here.

Short Hair with Bandana

Your short hair allows you to add some accessories to switch up things a little for the perfect look. You could use some bandana, scarf, headpiece and other accessories to turn your pixie into a new look. This hairstyle will fit almost all face types as different accessories work well for different face shapes.

Rainbow Hair

Are you heading to a festival or other fun event? A rainbow pixie hairstyle will add glam to your look. The hairstyle will add some flair to your look depending on the event you are attending. Rainbow hair is suitable for girls who love experimenting; bring out your wild side today with this pixie haircut.

Sexy Pixie Glasses Style

Glasses sometimes become an obstacle to rocking your favorite hairstyle. Pixie cuts are ideal for women with eyeglasses especially if they are left with long bangs. Bangs will help you to frame your face and bring out your eyes.

Asymmetrical Pixie

If you have a round face this is the hairstyle for you; the asymmetrical pixie looks great on every shape but comes out perfect for round faces. Asymmetrical long bangs can add a slimming effect on your round face due to the asymmetrical nature of the cut. With this style, you can just sweep the bangs to one side, and you are ready to go looking clam and chic.

Pixie with Bangs

Sometimes girls with square face find it difficult to style their hair, but with bangs, you can achieve a stunning looking as you get to accentuate your jawline. Long bangs can help you achieve this look as it helps to soften your look and accentuate your jawline.

Shaved Side Pixie

If you love wild hair, this is the style for you. You can try to shave half head on one side with a combination of long bangs to beautify your hair. This style is dramatic and adds a sense of style living you clammed and standing out of the crowd.

Undercut Pixie

Undercut pixie can be a way of starting your life afresh. It brings a new aspect, a new chapter, and change. People usually start changing with their hairstyles, a slight change in your hairstyle could be a sign that you are ready for a new endeavor. An undercut pixie is a perfect way to start afresh as it is edgy and feminine.

Pixie with Curly Bangs

Curls are a sign of freedom, and most people will love it. People with curls often feel limited when it comes to hairstyles. A pixie does not necessarily need to be tamed, but you can let your hair free with a pixie. To achieve a perfect look by applying mousse, which gives your hair a perfect shape making people turn heads.

Voluminous Pixie

If your hair is thick, sometimes it becomes difficult to style it, but an undercut pixie could leave you looking glamorous. Big voluminous pixie looks are cute. You can sweep your hair to one side or part them in the middle. You can rock this style regardless of your face shape but looks great, especially if your face is oval.

