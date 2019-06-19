Are Collagen Supplements or Laser Treatments a Better Option?

As you might already know, collagen plays one of the most important roles in creating strong, healthy skin. Not only does it keep your complexion smooth and supple but it helps you maintain a radiant and youthful appearance too.

Unfortunately, over time, the environmental and lifestyle factors such as ageing, sun exposure, pollution and smoking and slow down the production of collagen, which means your skin becomes less elastic and fine and lines and wrinkles become more prominent.

The good news is that there are a number of ways that you can boost your collagen production, including using collagen supplements and creating a tailored laser skin treatment plan.

If you are wondering which of these options is a better choice for you, keep reading.

Choosing Between Laser Treatments and Collagen Supplements

According to Dr Zacharia, here are a few things to consider when comparing these two options.

Treatment Effectiveness & Results

By choosing to take a collagen supplement, you can expect to wait at least 6 weeks before you will see a noticeable improvement. This also means that you will need to take the supplement religiously if you want them to have the appropriate effect. It can also be tricky to find a supplement that produces real results.

Laser treatments, on the other hand, offer results in as little as two sessions. There are a number of advanced laser systems on the market today that produce effective and highly-noticeable results without the need for downtime. Laser treatments are also more versatile than supplements. Along with treating noticeable signs of ageing, specific skin concerns such as scarring and pigmentation can also be addressed.

Treatment Safety

There are certainly a number of trusted supplement brands on the market today but it’s very important to understand which ingredients are safe to consume. There are a few collagen supplement ingredients that are known to cause side effects such as fatigue and joint pain. Supplements that contain ingredients derived from common good allergens can produce more serious side effects.

The majority of laser systems, on the other hand, are FDA-approved and TGA listed, which ensures their safety and effectiveness on a global scale. It’s also very easy to find detailed information and reviews on any laser treatment you are considering, which means it’s easy to make an informed decision before you pursue treatments.

Treatment Pricing

Collagen supplements are generally available in pill, powder or liquid form and the price is dependent on the brand as well as the size of the packaging. On average, most people spend anything from $40 – $100 on a monthly supply of collagen supplements.

While supplements are more affordable over the short term, laser treatments provide faster, longer-lasting results. The price of your laser treatments will depend on what you want to treat and what you are looking to achieve. Receiving treatments on a regular basis will also strengthen your skin enough for you to eventually not need treatments as often.

Schedule a consultation with a trusted cosmetic doctor to find out more about what you could achieve with laser treatments before you consider making a long-term commitment to collagen supplements.