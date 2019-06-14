Chic Hairstyles For All of Your Special Occasions This Summer

Creative Hairstyles For All of Your Special Occasions this Summer low braided bun

Summer is full of weddings, engagement parties, and other celebrations. The sunny weather calls for many special occasions on your calendar. To get you all glammed up for these events, we prepared the chicest hairstyles you could wear all summer long. Flip through this article to get some serious #hairinspo.

Creative Hairstyles For All of Your Special Occasions this Summer low braided bun
Photo By @amaliaberglund/Instagram

A messy braided low bun is undoubtedly one of the most romantic special occasion hairstyles. To add a summer vibe to your hair, accessorize it with some beautiful flowers from your garden.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.