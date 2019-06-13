The Hottest Summer Makeup Trends to Try RN
The hottest season of the year brings the hottest trends in the makeup department. There’s no better time to embrace bold lip colors, statement eyes, and barely-there makeup looks than summer. The latest makeup trends offer something for every beauty junkie – from minimalists to full-glam obsessives. Read on to discover the prettiest makeup trends to rock this summer.
Statement Lips
Welcome the season of sunshine with a bold lip of your choice. Makeup artist Gord George spice up this neutral look with a hot pink lipstick instead of opting for classic nude one. Even if you keep the rest of your makeup minimal, a statement lip will elevate your entire look.