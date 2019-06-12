Colorful Eyes is The Hottest Summer Makeup Trend

Time to retire your neutral eyeshadows for the summer. in the sunny season, it’s all about dressing your eyelids in bold colors. There are many ways to rock the colorful eyes trend in full swing – from one bright color across the lids to looks that resemble the rainbow. Flip through this article to discover the best colorful eye looks worth copying this summer.

Photo By @nikki_makeup/Instagram

Pastel eyeshadows are beginner-friendly and universally flattering. If you want a quick makeup look that will get all eyes on you, opt for lavender eyeshadow all over the lids. It’s one of the prettiest pastel shades perfect for the summer. For a bolder look, pair it with a red lip and enjoy your time under the spotlight!