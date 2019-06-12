The Craziest Facts You Didn’t Know About Your Favorite Celebrities

celebrities_real_names_you_didnt_know_celebrity_names_fashionisers

Sometimes celebrities are secretive, and other times they are absolutely not! In fact, we love it when they don’t hide the crazy and unusual things about themselves. So, from their strange New Year’s resolutions to their bizarre birth names to the oddest facts about them, check out these celebrity fact videos below. They just might blow your mind.

The New Years Resolutions of Your Favorite Celebs

Strange Facts About Celebrities that You Won’t Believe

Celebrities Real Names that You Didn’t Know

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Jobs Celebrities Had Before They Were Famous

We all grew up taking on simple first jobs. Usually, teens find themselves waiting tables, working at a fast-food joint, or working retail. Well, celebrities are no different.

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.