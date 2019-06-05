The Best Ways to Enhance Your Lips

Finding the right lip makeup for each occasion can be tricky, but when you pick the perfect look for you, it will really enhance your lips. It’s clear that the shape of your lips can change your overall appearance drastically. So, we’re here to help give you some tips. For your special occasion, would a pointed fashion lip or a rounder glam lip look better? Watch both tutorials below to find out which is best for any big occasion in your life, and use that makeup look to enhance your lips.

Fashion Lip

The chic pointed lip is a great choice for any fashion event or stylish night out. The more suave and stylish you look, the better this pointed lip will go with your outfit choice. It’s the more edgy choice.

Glam Lip

A glam lip is a rounded lip. Rounded lips work perfect for any occasion where you want to look like a bombshell. It’s the more soft, glamour choice for an evening where you want to look like an angel.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: