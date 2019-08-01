Milk Tea Hair Color Is The Asian Trend You Will Fall In Love With

Hairstylists keep getting inspired by food and beverages when it comes to hair color trends. There’s a cold brew for brunettes, mulled wine for those who want something dark and firey, iced mocha for high-contrast highlights and so on. The newest trend on this list comes straight from Asia and is set to take over the world. Milk tea hair color is the new wearable trend that looks good all year round. Milk tea has a different meaning in different cultures, but it’s usually a combination of tea and milk, as the name suggests. This popular Asian beverage has inspired the latest trending color – and it’s as gorgeous as it gets. Read on to discover all the details about milk tea hair color.

Photo By @miyake.mpalace/Instagram

The hair color we are talking about is a gorgeous creamy beige. Milk tea hair is somewhere in between light brown and dark blonde – not too warm, not too cool.