12-Cruelty-Free-K-Beauty-Brands-You-Need-in-Your-Life-Right-Now

Our planet is a beautiful place, and we must treat Earth and its creatures with love and care. Choosing cruelty-free beauty brands and eco-friendly products is an easy and effortless way to do just that. If you’re a big fan of Korean beauty brands and you’re also seeking out cruelty-free products, you’re going to love this round-up of amazing cruelty-free K-Beauty products. Whether you’re into green beauty or you’re a die-hard K-Beauty user, we’ve found several brands that follow the cruelty-free, eco-friendly code of ethics. Here’s our list of K-Beauty brands you need in your life right now!

1. Nakeup Face

Not only is this brand completely cruelty-free, but they also offer a vast variety of vegan and plant-plant based beauty products. If you want to give Nakeup Face a try, go for their C-Cup Lip Tox-Tick! It’s an awesome lip moisturizer made with macadamia oil, rosehip oil, cocoa butter, and jojoba oil.

2. April Skin

If you’ve got sensitive skin and ethics, you’re going to want to check out the K-Beauty brand April Skin. This line is entirely fragrance-free and cruelty-free. Not only that, but the brand uses only natural ingredients. The Magic Brow Tattoo Gel from this brand is totally worth trying!

3. Skinfood

The Korean beauty brand Skinfood is 100% cruelty-free. The brand is not totally vegan (a few of their products contain honey, eggs, or milk), but they do offer a wide variety of plant-based and vegan products. Their Fresh Fruit Lip and Cheek Trio is sure to be a hit with any beauty lover.

4. Whamisa

Who doesn’t love a natural, organic sheet mask? The brand Whamisa specializes in fermented skincare that’s cruelty-free. Their toners, cleansing waters, and sheet masks are incredible and loaded with nutrients that nourish the skin. Whamisa’s Organic Sea Kelp Facial Sheet Mask provides deep hydration and soothes even the driest skin.

5. Yuri Pibu

Yuri Pibu is not only cruelty-free, but they’re also silicone-free, paraben-free, and organic. Their sheet masks are out of this world! This company offers an assortment of fermented skincare products, as well as products made from natural ingredients like artichoke and parsley. Be sure to check out their Cellum Amaid Brightening Mask.

6. Karadium

If you’re in the market for cruelty-free, high performing cosmetics, you’re going to want to check out the Korean beauty brand Karadium. Ethical beauty lovers won’t be able to resist their luscious Oh My Lips Long-Lasting Lip Color that comes in a variety of shades.

7. WITHMY

Skin care and makeup aren’t your only cruelty-free options when it comes to K-Beauty. Show your teeth some love and check out WITHMY’s vegan toothpaste. The Lemonade version is scrumptious! This company even donates a portion of their proceeds to improve the oral health of kids around the world.

8. Sevendrops

K-Beauty lovers with sensitive skin will love the brand Sevendrops. Their products are made with raw ingredients, they’re certified organic and cruelty-free. They offer a variety of formulas based around calming essential oils. Don’t miss their super gentle Soapwort Bubble Purifying Facial Foam!

9. Aromatica

Everything Aromatica makes is organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. This brand led the charge toward more natural Korean beauty by being the very first K-Beauty brand to earn approval from the Environmental Working Group. Aromatica’s Sea Daffodil Hydro Charge Mask is a total treat for the ethical beauty lover.

10. Klairs

Klairs offers cruelty-free products in sleek packaging that’s sure to appeal to the sophisticated beauty enthusiast. The company provides only cruelty-free products, and most are plant-based and vegan. Their Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum brightens the skin and helps fade hyperpigmentation.

11. COSRX

COSRX is a super popular Korean beauty brand. Thankfully, their products are not only super effective, but they’re also cruelty-free. They offer a vast assortment of plant-based products, too. Don’t miss their Low pH Good Morning Cleanser!

12. E Nature

E Nature is another great option for those with sensitive skin. This brand is fragrance-free and cruelty-free, as well as vegan and plant-based. Their Moringa Cleansing Balm is wildly popular, and it’s loaded with Vitamins A and C sourced from tree sap.

With all of these cruelty-free options from Korean beauty brands, you might be tempted to blow your budget! Thankfully, you can shop guilt-free, knowing that no animals were harmed in the creation of these fantastic products.

