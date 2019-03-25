8 Hottest Hairstyles from London Fashion Week

The hairstylists at London Fashion Week never fail to disappoint with their cool, chic hairstyles that compliment the latest creations from designers.

The hottest hairstyles of the moment can easily be created whether it’s by adding extensions, investing in a wig or practicing with your curlers. That’s the beauty of the London fashion shows; many stylists like to keep it effortlessly cool with a natural, relaxed vibe. You could be donning the latest hairstyling from the catwalk in no time, especially if you take a trip to your local hairdresser.

Find below the hottest hairstyles from London Fashion Week; you won’t be disappointed.

Short Bobs and Micro Fringes

Jet-black bobbed wigs with razor sharp micro fringes graced the Matty Bovan catwalk at LFW for a dramatic edge thanks to stylist Syd Hayes who takes us back to the 1920’s. An easy, low maintenance look to recreate. Marta Jakubowski also favoured sleek bobs this season with a slightly longer fringe. Maybe the jaw-grazing bob haircut will be your next go to cut.

The Finger Wave

Bringing nostalgia, elegance and glamour to the runway, the hairstyles at Ryan Lo’s showcase were effortlessly classic with waves and curls reminiscent of a much loved era. Better get practicing with your tongs to master the 1940’s wavy hair look. You can never go wrong with a classic.

Pin Curls

Chic and elegant, the models bobbed hair with curls piled on top of their heads brought a fifties vibe to Mark Fast’s catwalk. Hairstylist Maria Kovaks, bobbed longer hair with precise pinning and shorter lengths were neatly curled under. The 1950’s hairstyle was in keeping with the pin up inspired collection creating sophisticated glamour with a contemporary twist.

Backcombed Tresses

With the help of hairstylist Chiao Shen, Jamie Wei Huang’s models locks made frizz look good. No strand was left untouched; their hair was backcombed, left long and parted in the centre for a dramatic, just got out of bed look.

Messy Ponytails

To compliment Alexa Chung’s laid back, chic vibe, her models wore their hair back in an effortlessly cool low ponytail with a few lose strands escaping the band. Her hairstylist, Alex Brownsell, used a balloon to create static texture for a natural, windswept look with a layer of frizz that was set with hairspray. Another easy to master style. If you’re not already wearing the look it’s about time you did.

Markus Lupfer’s stylist, Tina Outen also favoured the effortless low-slung ponytail with texture this season to avoid distracting from the accessories within the collection. Wear with oversized hats and scarves to create a chic look.

Victoria Beckham also opted for ultra cool ponytails with a centre parting and lose strands that fall around the face for a softer, understated look.

Pops of Colour

Hints of purple, green, orange and pink hair extensions were spotted on the Mary Katrantzou runway. Hair colorist Josh Wood created two hair colour combinations in sunset hues that were hand painted on hair extensions and attached to the models locks, which was kept natural, rough and raw. The unkempt look was certainly popular this season.

Sculpted Styles

Erdem offered an up do look to remember with a slick, sci-fi 60’s hairstyle. The modern, futuristic creation by hairstylist Anthony Turner was very polished and precise that wowed from every angle. Pulled away from the face, every piece of hair was accounted for with a fancy clip fastened to the back to finish. A hair accessory we all need to invest in. A very different look from the relaxed, natural vibe we’ve seen on the catwalk so far. To recreate the sculpted look hairspray and texture is definitely needed.

Wrapped Up

A ponytail with a difference. After being secured with a band Molly Goddard’s models ponytail was wrapped in black jersey for a unique finish. Guided by lead hairstylist Luke Hersheson, the wet, textured hair, which featured a small quiff at the front, was finished with fabric placed just behind the detail, tied at the nape of the neck before being wound around the gathered length of hair.

Longer lengths were folded back on their self for a neat finish. This sleek, accessorized look should be easy to achieve with some practice and a long length of material.

To Finish

The hair trends of the season vary from natural, stylishly messy looks to elegant, glamour to sci-fi chic – all requiring texture, a comb and some hairspray to pull off effortlessly. Even creating the minimal ponytails with the nonchalant vibe and messy look need a few tools to master correctly. With patience, practice and a spritz of spray you’ll be catwalk ready in no time.

