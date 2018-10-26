How To Look Sexy In a Puffer Jacket – An Item We Hate So Much

Last year was full of, if we may say, “ugly trends” that took over the streets. When we saw multiple high-profile fashionistas in oversized stuffed jackets it became clear that another unexpected trend was about to rise. First, we were in denial, then we had some sort of a love and hate relationship, at one point they even started growing on us! After having some time to analyze, we are back to hating puffer jackets. However, we can’t deny that you pull off this jacket style in the hottest way possible. And we are about to show you how!

This color is so pretty that we are tempted to let the puffer in our lives! Keep the perfect balance between showing a whole a lot of skin and covering up by pairing your puffer with sultry shorts and a tiny crop top.