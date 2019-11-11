4 Winter Fashion Tips to Adopt in Cold Climates

Winters can be very harsh. Your skin begins to dry out, and in the most extreme cases, you become lazier and withdraw from being socially active. This could be because we wish to keep ourselves warm and decide to bury ourselves in our quilts. Dressing for winter can be a pain as well, especially for girls who want to look fashionable and chic. In today’s article, we provide some winter fashion tips to help keep you warm but also looking stylish and fashionable during the cold season.

1. Rock the Fur

As mentioned before, winters are harsh, and you need to make sure that you are warm. What better way to do that than to wear fur? Winter season is really the only time when wearing fur is complementary. We recommend you invest in faux fur. Faux fur is not only stylish but has a long shelf life also. If you wish to stand out during this cold season, try wearing a fur vest or a fur coat with a sweater or turtleneck underneath. You can even purchase fur hats and gloves. Because faux fur comes in so many different colors, you have numerous ways to pair it.

2. Learn to Layer

If you reside in a very cold place, then you already know that wearing a single sweater isn’t going to keep you warm. Layering is a must. This will not only look chic, but you’ll be kept warm and snug. In order to layer, you first need to find the base layer; this is the first layer you will be wearing. For this, choose a color that will complement your other two layers. Next, choose a mid-layer. This can be a vest or another sweater to go over the base layer. Lastly, choose your outer layer. The outer layer will be something that should be thick and is waterproof or windproof to seal in the warmth. If you’re interested in shopping for new winter wear, then try Pehom.

3. Don’t Forget the Scarf

Next on our list is a scarf. Scarves are very important when it comes to keeping your neck warm. You can buy scarves in different types of wool like cashmere or alpaca. They also come in different sizes and colors, so you have abundant ways to match them with your outfits. Furthermore, there are multiple ways you can wrap a scarf around your neck. You can wrap it around in the easy fold, the loose wrap, the layered knot, or try something unique of your own. Be eccentric, and experiment with your scarf to get the look you desire.

4. Make Friends with Boots, Hats, and Gloves

What better season to rock your boots than in winter? There are several different style boots to choose from, like booties, snow boots, and knee-high boots. If you’re going for a chic look, wear knee-high boots with a warm woolen dress or a skirt. You can purchase hats that complement your outfit, and there are plenty of styles to choose from: beanies, berets, fedoras, baker boys, etc. A hat will really make you stand out. As for gloves, you have different fabrics to choose from like fleece, liner and insulated mittens. Depending upon how cold it is, you should decide what material or type of glove you would like to wear and make sure the color goes well with your outfit.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Cute Ways to Style Your Shoes With Socks