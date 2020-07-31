How to Give Yourself a Manicure While Salons are Closed

Last month, we were thrilled to hear about salons opening back up in Los Angeles! Unfortunately, they opened up only to close…yet again. Now what do we do? Most people don’t have the time or money to get their nails done frequently. And now with the pandemic, it is next to impossible to get your nails done professionally. So, we’ll just have to rely on our own skills. But what if we don’t know how to do our own nails? No worries! We are here to tell you the best ways to take care of your nails while you can’t make it out to the salon.

Prep

When doing your own nails, be sure to grab the right tools before you start. You can easily purchase a kit online, but make sure it has the following essentials: cotton balls, nail clippers, a nail file, a nail buffer, cuticle nippers, a cuticle pusher, cuticle remover, nail moisturizer, nail polish, and a clear topcoat of nail polish. You may prefer a nail polish base coat, as well. Begin your manicure with fresh, naked nails. If you need to remove any polish from and old job, be sure to do so first!

Step 1: Shape the Nail

This step is very easy. First, clip your nails to the desired length you are looking for. Then, file the tips of your nails to the desired shape you would prefer.

Step 2: Work the Cuticles

This is likely the most intimidating part of doing your own nails. It scares me every time I think about it. But if you are able to do this, then you can give yourself a full manicure without any issues! First, apply a bit of cuticle remover to the thickened skin around your nail beds. Don’t let it sit for too long; putting it on for a few seconds will help. Next, use your cuticle pusher to gently push back your cuticles away from the top of the nail. Don’t push it too far or hard, just slightly back is all that is needed. If you need to, lightly trim off the free edge with a pair of cuticle nippers, but do not clip the cuticle or cut too much or it could lead to serious issues. Also remove any hangnails with the clippers carefully, as well. Perhaps, if this is your first time working on your own cuticles, you could watch a well-informed YouTube video so you can see this exact process for yourself.

Step 3: Add Moisturizer

The hard part is over! You can now rejoice and celebrate by adding a bit of moisturizer to your nails, nail beds, and hands.

Step 4: Apply Polish

Before applying polish, ensure that no debris or residue is left on your nails from the moisturizer. Then, paint your nails. It’s important to apply polish in layers. If you need a base coat to prime your nails, do this now. Usually, you can do 2-3 coats of the colored polish followed by a clear, glossy top coat. It could take a while to get used to applying polish appropriately, but practice makes perfect!

While we can’t go to the salon, use this time to practice doing your nails! Eventually, with enough experience, you can become a manicure pro!

