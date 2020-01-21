The Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin

The arrival of cold temperatures calls for cozy sweaters, hot drinks, and rich moisturizers. If you have dry skin, winter is the toughest time of the year for you. Your skin can get excessively dry, flaky and irritated. However, no matter the weather, your skin needs care and attention all year round. We rounded up the absolute best moisturizers for dry skin that will give you healthy glow when the weather conditions are harsh as well as at any time of the year.

People with dry skin should look for formulas rich in ingredients that prevent water loss, consistently repairing the skin’s moisture barrier. Since dry skin can get more sensitive during the winter months, it’s important to opt for a richer, heavier formula that offers extra hydration and moisture. That irritating, itchy feel and sandpapery texture won’t go away by itself. But these top-rated moisturizers for dry skin we handpicked will help you keep such issues away from your face.

We tested multiple moisturizer formulas to detect the best performers for dry skin. With so many options on the market, it’s easy to end up trying dozens of moisturizers that won’t do much for your skin. To save you time and money, we curated a list of the most soothing, nurturing and moisturizing dry-skin creams for every budget.

Fresh Crème Ancienne $290.00

