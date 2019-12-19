The Most Creative Christmas Makeup Looks on The Internet

Can we guess the scenario? You have a few Christmas parties to attend and need some serious festive glam inspo. We dare you to go the bold way by recreating some of the insanely creative Christmas makeup looks we found on Instagram. Scroll down to discover outrageously beautiful, yet edgy festive looks that you’d want to recreate for yourself.

Photo By @spoiledlipscosmetics/Instagram

This is one of the most over-the-top Christmas makeup looks we’ve ever seen! It’s somewhere between spooky and jolly, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds.