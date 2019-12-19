The Most Creative Christmas Makeup Looks on The Internet

Creative Christmas Makeup

Can we guess the scenario? You have a few Christmas parties to attend and need some serious festive glam inspo. We dare you to go the bold way by recreating some of the insanely creative Christmas makeup looks we found on Instagram. Scroll down to discover outrageously beautiful, yet edgy festive looks that you’d want to recreate for yourself.

creative christmas makeup
Photo By @spoiledlipscosmetics/Instagram

This is one of the most over-the-top Christmas makeup looks we’ve ever seen! It’s somewhere between spooky and jolly, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.