Top Ten Vacation Options to Travel Alone

Traveling alone can be stressful if you don't know where to go. Apart from that, it is a lifetime experience and one can evolve through it in so many ways. It allows for exploring and learning at the same time. Since where to go is the toughest decision, we have compiled a list of ten best places to travel as a solo traveler without fear. These places are welcoming, breathtakingly beautiful and safe.

1. Thailand

Thailand tops the list of must-visit destinations. Surrounded by surreal beauty, snorkeling spots and hundreds of islands, this place invites many visitors every year. It is famous for its hospitality and friendliness. Bangkok has many beautiful sights and best to go if you are traveling alone.

2. Malaysia

Malaysia is considered as one of the top picks for solo travelers. Why? Read below:

It is technologically advanced.

Festivals and events all year round.

High-rise attracts tourists from all over the world.



3. Costa Rica

An adventurous place with surfing, snorkeling, biodiversity, and volcanoes. Best place to find like-minded friends and warm-hearted people. It has never seen any type of upsetting political system, thus making it safe for solo travelers.

4. Bhutan

Bhutan is one of the countries that have a rich cultural history. It is famous for its world’s highest peak which hasn’t been climbed yet. If you are looking for a place that is filled with cultural experiences, Bhutan is a must to go.

5. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is Indonesia’s top tourist attraction because of friendly people, yoga, rich culture, spas, scuba centers, and beaches. It has the following points that attract hundreds of visitors every year:

Extreme friendliness and kindness of local people.

Best place to relax and meditate.

The Monkey Forest is visually rich and magnificent.

Tropical weather all year.

6. Kenya

Kenya is a fun place if you are looking for a safari holiday. These safari camps are friendly and social. The splendid beauty, vast land, and simplicity make it a solo-friendly vacation spot.

7. Spain

Spain is a people pleaser, it has everything that one looks for in a holiday destination. Arts, architectural designs, lip-smacking food, beaches, fiestas museums, and hiking, fills this place with tourists every year.

8. Italy

Famous for its inspirational fashion, beautiful people, history, romance, arts and food, Italy is a destination that will blow your mind out. Walk around and explore the beauty of Rome and visualize the ancient ruins.

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam invites solo travelers by its spellbinding beauty, museums, lovely canals and architecture. The feel of this place is so relaxing and comforting. Dive into the rich culture, history, and beauty of Dutch capital.

10. HongKong

Hongkong has a lot to offer to its tourists who are traveling for the first time, which includes:

Tai chi classes

Beautiful and lush gardens.

Safety and security to the visitors.

Architectural landmarks.

Conclusion

These are some of the chosen vacation spots for solo travelers who can make the most of their holidays by visiting these destinations.

