Sexy Goddess Braid Hairstyles You’ll Love

Similar to the box braids, goddess braids are just another take on the classic braid. This braid style is a thicker, bolder version of the traditional cornrows. As a protective style, goddess braids are perfect for ladies who want to minimize hair damage while looking on point. Making a huge splash in the ’90s, the goddess braids are back again just like many trends from this iconic decade. The hairstyle is as versatile as you’d want it to be. Whether you want to get a feminine look or fierce and edgy style, the goddess braids are here to deliver. This unique and low maintenance braid style will turn you into a literal goddess! If you are sick of the same old boring style, take a look at these goddess braid hairstyle ideas.

Spice up your basic pony with a thick goddess box braid. Style your hair in a sky-high pony to let the braid shine in full force.