Layered hairstyles are universally flattering due to the ability to adjust to the type of hair and face shape. No matter if you have straight, wavy or curly hair, layers will give you more dimension and volume. This type of hairstyle works for both thick and thin hair. Layers remove the excess from thick hair, especially in medium and long layered haircuts. On the other hand, they provide more volume for fine hair of any length. That said, a choppy cut can only upgrade your hair game. In the sea of sharply cut styles nowadays, it seems that layered cuts are out of fashion. That’s not true! We gathered the chicest, modern layered haircuts to inspire your next salon visit. Scroll down for major choppy hair inspo.

Photo Source: Pinterest

Curtain bangs are a major hit among celebrities, giving you just another reason to try a layered cut. This bang style will frame your face beautifully exposing your best assets.