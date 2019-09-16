10 Fresh Ways to Style a Bob Haircut

The bob haircut is in the spotlight for seasons now and we are not surprised at all. Unlike some short haircuts, the bob is insanely versatile, offering many chic style options that take minutes to achieve. With long hair comes a long list of commitments which is not the case with the trending bob. That’s why we can’t stop talking about this A-list-approved hairstyle that anyone can pull off. We tracked the newest, modern bob hairstyle ideas for you to refresh your look. Warning: in case you still haven’t jumped on the bob trend, this article might convince you to finally chop off your hair. Nine fresh ways to style a bob haircut, ahead.

Photo Source: Pinterest

Wishing for an endless summer? Get in beach mode by styling your bob in casual, second-day-alike waves. It’s a fuss-free hairstyle that you can achieve naturally or with the help of hot tools, depending on your hair texture.