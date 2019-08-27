4 Tips on How to Survive the Fashion Industry as a Start-up

Starting your own business can be a very exciting time. Creating products knowing that people are going to buy and love them is very rewarding. The fashion industry is a huge market, and while there is a lot of competition, clothes are a necessity – meaning everyone needs them!

Even so, surviving the fashion industry as a start-up can be challenging. Here are our top tips on how to achieve this.

Make sure you’re ready

Opening your own business means that for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week you’ll be wanting to make sure that it’s successful. The reality of surviving the fashion industry as a start-up may also not be as glamorous as you think. Are you committed enough? Have you got a great team around you? Are you prepared to look after your staff, your finances, and the company’s processes?

Create a solid business plan

Although you may have to be a bit flexible along the way, it’s crucial to do your research before taking the plunge and opening your own business. You must ask yourself what your strategy is, how the company will operate, and what the manufacturing options are. A solid business plan will provide you with direction, and you will be able to tick things off your list when you’ve achieved key milestones.

Get your name out there

Marketing your brand is essential – after all, everyone needs to know that you exist. In your business plan, have you considered how you are going to build your brand? Have you thought carefully about your company and logo? The beauty of social media today now allows us to target our audience. Leverage your social channels to gain a fantastic customer base and create brilliant creative campaigns. Don’t forget, word of mouth goes a long way too – so make sure you’re asking your friends and family to spread the word.

Organize your finances from the beginning

When it comes to starting a business, there is also a question of finding the money. Luckily, you can secure the financial support you need with a small business loan from the likes of Liberis. To stay in control of your expenses, ensure that you’re organized, that you’re keeping track of everything and that you’ve done your research to find cost-reducing options.

Feel more at ease when starting up by ensuring that you’ve covered everything above. Good luck!

