10 Pretty Nail Designs for Short Nails

Just like long hair, long nails are a commitment that requires special attention. While some can’t rock long nails for a variety of reasons, short nails are a good fit for everyone. Whether you can’t have long nails or prefer to keep it short and sweet, we got you covered. Who said short nails are no fun? There are so many stunning short nail designs that will make your nails stand out. Take a look at these ten pretty nail designs for short nails and get inspired.

Photo By @paintboxnails/Instagram

The obsession with clear accents is not going anywhere soon. Similar to fashionistas who are obsessed with transparent pieces, nail lovers are rocking designs with a clear base. It’s a chic way to upgrade any mani. This mixed design has it all – trending negative space, matte and glitter accents.