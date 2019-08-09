Watermelon Nail Art is The Hottest Summer Trend

Fruit-inspired manis are always in for the summer. This time the refreshing watermelon is in the center of the attention, inspiring Instagram nail artists to create the prettiest melon-inspired nail designs. Watermelon nails are the cutest, brightest and easiest way to summer-ify your nails. Whether you want to bring a photo to your nail artist or create nail art by yourself, there’s a watermelon nail design for everyone. Flip through this gallery to discover the prettiest watermelon manis that you’d want to copy this summer.

Photo By @ritaremark/Instagram

Paint cute melon slices on your bare nails for a chic, negative space nail design. If you want a bolder look, use a vivid nail polish color as a base.