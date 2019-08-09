Watermelon Nail Art is The Hottest Summer Trend
Fruit-inspired manis are always in for the summer. This time the refreshing watermelon is in the center of the attention, inspiring Instagram nail artists to create the prettiest melon-inspired nail designs. Watermelon nails are the cutest, brightest and easiest way to summer-ify your nails. Whether you want to bring a photo to your nail artist or create nail art by yourself, there’s a watermelon nail design for everyone. Flip through this gallery to discover the prettiest watermelon manis that you’d want to copy this summer.
Paint cute melon slices on your bare nails for a chic, negative space nail design. If you want a bolder look, use a vivid nail polish color as a base.