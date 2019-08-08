Euphoria’s Boldest Makeup Looks You’ll Want to Copy

Dark, turbulent and disturbing, HBO’s fan-favorite show Euphoria has captured the problems of Gen Z in the rawest way possible. Besides the amazing cast and intriguing stories, there is one more thing that makes Euphoria so pleasing to watch – the bold makeup looks. The lead makeup artist Doniella Davy, who’s previously worked on “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Moonlight” has created the most jaw-dropping looks ever seen on the small screen. Creator Sam Levinson wanted each character to wear dynamic, expressive makeup and Davy responded with looks we can’t take our eyes off. With influences from Instagram, VSCO, e-girls on Tik Tok, 90s classics and even Nina Simone, each character’s makeup style is a reflection of their personality. Zendaya’s glittering tears, Barbie Ferreira’s dominatrix-inspired looks, Hunter Schafer’s dreamy lids, Alexa Demie’s strong eyeliner game, and Sydney Sweeney’s cute aesthetic, all of the makeup looks are a visual story of the character’s past and present turmoil. Feast your eyes on the most iconic makeup looks from Euphoria so far.

Photo By @donni.davy/Instagram

Cassie’s whimsical crystal-embellished makeup look carries an opposite vibe of her present reality. Davy spontaneously created this intricate look that perfectly matched her costume.