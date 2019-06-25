The Best Short Haircuts For Hot Summer Days

If “short hair, don’t care” is your mood for this summer, we got you covered. Cutting some lengths is always a great idea during the hot months. It allows you to refresh your hair and takes less effort to style it. Short hair is in no way boring – there are so many creative hairstyles that you could sport this season. From buzz cut to bob, feast your eyes on the chicest short hairstyles for summer 2019.

Photo By @ghdhairde/Instagram

There are a few short hairstyles that look as glamorous as long hair. This straight bob with flipped ends is one of them. It’s the perfect hairstyle for those who want to add a little edge to their straight hair. Since the summer sun can be a bit harsh on your hair, you might get damaged ends that you need to mask. This hairstyle will do it! Instead of hating on your flipped ends, it’s time to embrace them! To get flipped-out ends, spray your hair with hairspray and use a one-inch curling iron for that chic flip.