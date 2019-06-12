3 Ways to Master Florals this Summer

Florals are a key trend for summer 2019. Let’s face it, though, they’ve never really gone out of fashion. It’s perhaps the one pattern design that’s always been en vogue – and it’s easy to see why.

After all, flowers have an enduring appeal; their beauty is timeless. If you want to master this print, you’re not alone.

To find out how to achieve this, follow our top tips.

Dress Down

Very often, a floral print is all you need to make a statement. Accompany it with loud garments, and you could dull its effect.

So, to really illustrate your flowery piece, dress down. If you’re planning to sport a light summery dress, why not pair it with a simple denim jacket?

That way, you’ll be placing focus on your main bodywear item. Likewise, you may want to wear a white or black shirt with a floral skirt, and vice versa.

As floral designs have a natural allure, you needn’t embellish your outfit – you’ll already be summer ready.

Accessorize Wisely

Ah, summer. There’s a reason why many of us associate it with widely brimmed hats. Bright days require shade – and this accessory can provide just that.

But if you’re going floral, consider a classic hat design. Patterned ribbons and bold colors may clash with your flowery print and cause your outfit to look garish.

To stay chic this season, remember that usually, less is more. This applies to jewelry and other accessories, too.

Instead of colorful necklaces, rings or bracelets, you could opt for simple silver or gold pieces, depending on the shade of your main ensemble.

As a result, you’ll be able to keep primary focus on your flowery item.

Select Sandals

Floral prints shout summer, and all the fun that it can bring. Why don’t you, therefore, select sandals that do the same? You could create the ultimate seasonal outfit, if you do. Once again, simplicity is key.

You’ll likely have floral pieces for an array of occasions – so you might want to invest in a few pairs.

Wedges, for example, could complete a formal flowery get-up. Alternatively, flats or flip-flops may be ideal for a day-out in florals.

Invest in a few styles, and you’ll be ready to flaunt this print anywhere this summer.

Summer can be a time for immense enjoyment. Now that you know how, you can make the most of your seasonal wardrobe.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

6 Summer Fashion Trends Worth Trying in 2019