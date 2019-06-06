Best Hair Colors to Rock This Summer

Summer is the perfect season for changing up your hair. You could bring some of that sunshine on your hair with lighter highlights. Moreover, you could make a dramatic transformation by dyeing your hair in some bold color. So, whether you want to take a dip in a single color, or go for a full dive with bold multicolored looks read on to discover the trendiest hair colors of summer 2019. From natural babylights to stunning pastel dye jobs, here are the best colors to sport all summer long.

Dusty Pink Hair Color

Photo By @hairhecker/Instagram



The pink hair craziness is not slowing down anytime soon. A few seasons back, everyone was obsessed with millennial pink. Fast forward to this spring, we started seeing gorgeous neon pink dye jobs. As for summer 2019, dusty pink is your best bet. Even if the sun fades your hair color, a dusty pink dye job will still look beautiful.