Best Hair Colors to Rock This Summer

The Chicest Hair Trends to Try in Summer 2019

Summer is the perfect season for changing up your hair. You could bring some of that sunshine on your hair with lighter highlights. Moreover, you could make a dramatic transformation by dyeing your hair in some bold color. So, whether you want to take a dip in a single color, or go for a full dive with bold multicolored looks read on to discover the trendiest hair colors of summer 2019. From natural babylights to stunning pastel dye jobs, here are the best colors to sport all summer long.

Dusty Pink Hair Color

Best Hair Colors To Rock This Summer baby pink
Photo By @hairhecker/Instagram

The pink hair craziness is not slowing down anytime soon. A few seasons back, everyone was obsessed with millennial pink. Fast forward to this spring, we started seeing gorgeous neon pink dye jobs. As for summer 2019, dusty pink is your best bet. Even if the sun fades your hair color, a dusty pink dye job will still look beautiful.

Prev1 of 7
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.