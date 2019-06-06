Graduation Gift Guide – Fine Jewelry for Her

Jewelry is always a top graduation gift idea. Fine jewelry is beautiful, thoughtful, and it’s also something that can be enjoyed for a lifetime. Graduation marks a momentous occasion in a woman’s life, and jewelry is the perfect gift to commemorate and celebrate her accomplishments. If you’re considering gifting fine jewelry this graduation season, you have many beautiful options to choose from. To help you narrow it down, we’ve created this graduation gift guide for her, which highlights some of our favorite graduation-appropriate Ora Nicole designer jewelry.



Diamond Mini Stud Earrings

These diamond and 14k yellow gold earrings are chic and modern, making them perfect for the young woman heading out to start her career. In this design, two 14k yellow gold discs are set with 30 brilliant white diamonds. These stud earrings are simple enough for everyday wear, yet are still unique, eye-catching, and luxe.

The “One Door Closes Another Opens” Pendant Necklace

This beautifully designed pendant necklace has a touching meaning that’s apt for the graduate in your life. This circular pendant features a functioning door, which symbolizes entering into a new chapter in your life. On top of being meaningful, this pendant is also gorgeous: it’s crafted from 18k yellow gold and set with an array of glittering gemstones.



Citrine Pyramid Pendant

Citrine is thought to increase personal power, creativity, and intelligent decisiveness— so what better gemstone to gift to a graduate than citrine? This delicate pendant necklace features six citrines, which shimmer in a pyramid formation. This necklace’s setting and chain are crafted from 14k yellow gold, which perfectly complements the golden yellow hue of citrine.



White Diamond Disc Stack Ring

This diamond and rose gold ring is versatile and beautiful. With dozens of brilliant white diamonds, this ring looks stunning on its own but is also perfect when worn as a part of a trendy ring stack. This ring is something she’ll be able to enjoy wearing for decades to come.



Stunning Disc Charm Necklace

Gold disc necklaces are elegant and always in style, so a pure gold disc necklace is an excellent choice for her graduation gift. This version of the disc charm necklace is as classic as can be, with small 14k gold discs strung along a 14k gold chain.

