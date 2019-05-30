Beard Shampoo & Health — How to Take Proper Care of Your Beard

Some studies suggest that beards make men healthy, while others state the opposite. Both statements are true, but you can take matters into your own hands and make sure that the latter doesn’t apply in your case. You can do that by simply keeping your beard tidy, clean, and healthy.

Growing your beard is not a passive process. On the contrary, it is an active one that requires daily actions on your behalf. Beard grooming has been practiced ever since the Victorian Era when men took good care of their whiskers and other types of beards that were popular back in the day, as depicted in this article. There are a few things you should take into account while you grow your beard, all of which are crucial for its health and your overall well-being.

Let’s take a look!

Use Sanitary Tools

When clipping or trimming your beard, you need to make sure that all of your tools are clean and sanitary before you apply them to your face. Unhygienic scissors or trimmers can leave a long-lasting negative effect and cause acne or even serious skin diseases. That being said, make sure that you are the only person using your beard maintenance tools. Sharing them with others can lead to infections and leave long-term consequences.

Watch Your Diet

You are what you eat, and your beard is definitely a significant part of you (it must be since you are reading this article). Therefore, you need to watch your diet and not eat food that could affect your facial hair. Believe it or not, some foods can affect how your beard grows. For example, Brazilian nuts can increase the speed of beard growth if you intake a recommended daily dose. Furthermore, you should include meals filled with vitamin A, B, and C, beta carotene, and protein in order to sustain your beard growth and make your facial hair is glowing.

Use Beard Shampoo

Having a beard shampoo is perhaps the essential part of having a well-groomed and healthy beard. Most men make a mistake by washing their beards with hair shampoo, which may make their facial hair cleaner but not healthier.

If you are looking for high-quality beard products, there are great beard shampoo Amazon offers available to customers all over the world. Naturally, it is important that you check what the shampoo of your choice is made from since the best ones nowadays are made mostly from organic and natural ingredients.

Wash Your Beard with Clean Water

After you apply your shampoo, it is extremely important that you rinse it with clean water. Furthermore, washing your bear with only water is a process you should do several times a day in order to keep it hydrated and fresh. It is up to you to decide whether you want to use hot or cold water, but you need to know that each option has different effects not only on your beard but also on your skin.

Mental Health and Beard

Oftentimes, our mental state is intentionally or unintentionally noticeable in our appearance, and men’s beards tend to be the first thing that is affected when we don’t feel well. Therefore, coming to terms with ourselves is something crucial all of us must do in order to keep our beards healthy. Wherever you are in the world, sites such as Zing Events that offer Acro yoga and other similar activities can help you put your mind at ease, thus making your beard shine with a unique glow that comes from the tranquillity you achieve within.

Conclusion

To sum up, beards have been popular for thousands of years and are an integral part of almost every culture. However, men did not have such a developed health industry before, which often resulted in their beards being not only untidy but also unhealthy.

Luckily, that has changed nowadays and we can easily buy amazing beard products and tools that will make us look both handsome and healthy. Therefore, if you plan to grow a beard or you already have one, make sure to check out the tips mentioned above in order to keep your beard in tip-top condition.

