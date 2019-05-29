5 Tips for Using Clothes Racks for a Clothing Store

If you own a retail clothing store, one of the challenges that you will always face is making sure that you are displaying the clothing in the best way possible. This is difficult because there is not really a consensus on just what is considered to be the “best”. Will you fold the clothes or will you use clothes racks, for example? There are many things to consider when it comes to how the merchandise will be displayed.

One of the big benefits of using clothes racks is the fact that the clothes will be hung rather than folded. This means it will typically be faster for your employees than it would be to have to fold all of the clothes. Of course, you might not want to have all of your clothing for sale on racks. Having a mix of racks and table displays for the clothing and accessories could be a better solution.

There are many different types of clothes racks and accessories available today, which means the possibilities are nearly endless, and they can work for different types and sizes of stores. Let’s look at a few of the different ideas that you can use for displaying clothes on the racks.

Displaying by Color/Style/Size

One of the easiest ways to use these clothes racks is to store different color clothing on each of the racks. Of course, it will depend on the type of shop you are running as to whether this will work well or not. You could also have entire racks dedicated to certain sizes, if you prefer.

Displaying by Type of Clothing

Another option is to display only certain types of clothing on the racks. This is quite common. You would keep t-shirts on one rack, long-sleeved shirts on another, tank tops on a third, etc.

Displaying by Season

You could also utilize the racks for displaying seasonal clothing. As the seasons transition, and you are moving out of winter to spring, for example, there will likely be different types of clothes sharing the same space for a few weeks. By having racks for the various seasons during this time, it will make it easier for shoppers to find what they need.

Use The Clothes Racks to Segment Areas of the Store

A good way to make these racks work for you, whether you have a large or small store, is to use them as a way to partition off different areas. They can act almost as makeshift walls depending on the type of item that you are considering.

Easily Change the Display

Another one of the benefits to using these types or racks is the fact that it will be easy to change the display regularly. This is something that you should do, too. You can use the same racks, even in the same locations. Just change out the clothing that is displayed on them. This should be done seasonally, at the least.

As you can see, there are some interesting ways that you can use the clothes racksto better display the clothes that you have.