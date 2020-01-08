The Pearl Hair Trend is the Style You Need to Amp Up Your Hair Game

You must’ve noticed that everyone is wearing pearls in their hair RN. It’s the biggest hair trend that isn’t leaving the throne for months now. What started as an Insta-friendly obsession is now progressing into a bridal, runway and everyday hair trend. Yes, pearls are that versatile. You can rock them on any day of the year in the form of chic hair clips, style your hair for your big day with a mesmerizing pearl-embellished tiara or stick them on your hair. We are particularly fascinated by the last option, after seeing many Insta-popular hairstylists showing stunning pearl-embellished do’s on their profiles. Interested to hear more how can replicate the look? It’s not as hard as it seems! Scroll down for some major pearl hair inspo and tips.

Photo By @justinemarjan/Instagram

One of the most popular takes on the pearl hair trend is decorating updos with tiny pearls. There are a few ways you can do this, but make sure you are using pearls with one flat side. One way to make them stay on your hair without going all over the place is by using a hard velcro tape to secure them. You will need to cut the tape just enough to cover at least part of the flat side. Then you can hook the pearls on your hair and enjoy turn even the messiest updo into a fabulous hair moment.