The Best Eyeshadow Primers To Keep Your Makeup In Place All Day Long

There’s a group of haters who claim eyeshadow primers are just a scam sold by cosmetics companies that want your money. Well, let them think whatever they want while their eyeshadow is creasing, fading and disappearing after an hour or so. Those with oily lids are most affected as even the highest quality eyeshadows lose the battle against oil. Eye primers will prevent this from happening along with increasing the color pay off of your favorite eyeshadows. We tested a new eyeshadow primer every day of the month, to come up with a list of the only ones worth buying.

In a time when cut crease makeup looks are on the rise, having a reliable eyeshadow primer is an absolute must. Not limited to cutting the crease, this product is here to make all your eyeshadows work harder and last longer. After all, you didn’t spend so much time on perfecting your makeup look just to have your eyeshadow budge, crease or fade after a few hours. That’s where our top eyeshadow primer picks come to save your glam game!

Depending on your concern, you can choose a primer that controls oil, camouflages discoloration or does all that while making your eyeshadows pop. Just below you’ll find the hardest-working eyeshadow primers that will keep your eyelids locked from day to night.

MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot $26.00

