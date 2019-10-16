The Prettiest Lavender Makeup Looks For Fall

There’s no denying that lavender is one of 2019’s biggest trends in every department from beauty to fashion. After Pantone announced Ultra Violet as Color of the Year 2019, fashionistas and makeup obsessives couldn’t help themselves but embrace all shades of this electric violet hue. The softer version of violet, lavender is universally flattering and easier to incorporate into your beauty routine. With the rise of pastels such as pale pink and baby blue, it’s no surprise that lavender is also here to stay. From soft monochromatic eyeshadow looks to dramatic lavender makeup looks, here are the best ways to wear lavender on your face this fall.

Photo By @makeup_hotel/Instagram

Embrace this beautiful hue in full force with a multitoned purple makeup look. Paint your eyelids in a pastel lavender shade and add depth to the look with electric purple underliner.