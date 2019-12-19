The 10 Best Pink Lipsticks You Need in Your Makeup Bag RN

There’s something about pink lipsticks that makes us love them even more than the classic reds. One important reason – pink can take ages off one’s face! This lively color comes in a variety of tones, from subtle nudes to statement even neon hues. To honor the beauty and versatility of the pink lip, we decided to gather the best pink lipsticks for every complexion and occasion.

Pink lipsticks are so much more than that loud Barbie-pink color that it’s hard to pull off. For instance, light and medium pink shades could easily replace your boring brown nude lipstick. These shades can infuse youth and radiance to any makeup look without looking dramatic. And why stick to neutral pinks? This hue offers such a wide spectrum, from barely-there lipsticks to neons and hot fuchsia tones. If you are living under a rock, neon shades are still very much on-trend despite the time of the year. So, why not refresh your glam game with a vivid pink lipstick? You can also go bold with a bold fuchsia lip, that will get all eyes on you.

No, it’s not a crime to keep more than one pink lipstick in your makeup bag. From pastels to neons to deep, vampy shades, we tried and tested multiple pink lipsticks to curate a list of the absolute best. And these babies come in different finishes: matte, glossy, velvety and more! Scroll down to find the perfect pink lipsticks for your skin tone and personality.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in Unlocked $24.00

