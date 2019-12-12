These Textured Nail Designs Will Upgrade Your Winter Manicures

There are many ways to spice up your mani, but nothing beats textured nail art for winter. Resembling the texture of cozy cable knit sweaters, these nail designs will give you the hottest manicure of the season. The best thing is that the textured nail ideas are not limited to sweater-inspired designs. Nail artists are taking inspiration from different textures, to create show-stopping nail designs. Bored with your same old nail routine? We gathered the coolest textured nail art ideas for you to upgrade your winter nail game.

Photo By @maddisonrosenails/Instagram

Get into the cozy mood by recreating the pattern of your favorite sweaters on your nails. Pop some glitter here and there, and you got yourself a chic winter manicure that won’t go unnoticed!